Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 161.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 398,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.