Needham & Company LLC Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $340.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its 200-day moving average is $245.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

