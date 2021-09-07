NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 66,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,919. The company has a market capitalization of $973.76 million and a P/E ratio of 113.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

