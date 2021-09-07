NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

