New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 149 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Inter Parfums worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

