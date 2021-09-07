New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

