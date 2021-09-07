New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

