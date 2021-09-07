New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.46 Million Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

