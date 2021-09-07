New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.