New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 33,966 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AR opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.