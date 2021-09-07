Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Newell Brands worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 296.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

