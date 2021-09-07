Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.67. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

