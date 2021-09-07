Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.67. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.