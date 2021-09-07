NFT Index (NFTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.05 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,367.30 or 0.02914785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $77,573.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00743610 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.