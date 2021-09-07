Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,383,409 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 346.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.27% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $71,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,218. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,579. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

