Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 461,438 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.16% of Twist Bioscience worth $325,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of TWST stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 4,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,548. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,592 shares of company stock worth $16,802,832. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.