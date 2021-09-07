Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,522 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $111,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $6.47 on Tuesday, reaching $213.91. 23,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,612. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

