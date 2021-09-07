Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $499.15 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $499,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $239,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

