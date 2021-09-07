Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 3.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.57% of Teladoc Health worth $946,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,139. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

