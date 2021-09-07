Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $145.65 Million Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,015,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,652,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.96% of TuSimple at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TSP. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

TSP stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,551. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.