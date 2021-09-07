Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.