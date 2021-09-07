Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

