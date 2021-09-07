Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,963,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,871,000 after buying an additional 199,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

