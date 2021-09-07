Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,551 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

