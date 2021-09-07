Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.