Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.