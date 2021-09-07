Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,570 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.