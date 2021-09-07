NIX (NIX) Trading 39.1% Higher Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $19,765.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

