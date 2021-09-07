Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

