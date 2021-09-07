Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.87 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $163,801,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

LYFT opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

