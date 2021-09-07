Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 662 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

