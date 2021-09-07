Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.