Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $269.60 and last traded at $268.79. Approximately 87,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,451,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

