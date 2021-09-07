NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $13.64. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 5,187 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,234,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

