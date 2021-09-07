Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$76.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$76.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$48.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.21. The company has a market cap of C$43.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.05.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

