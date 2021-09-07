O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 2,550 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 215,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

