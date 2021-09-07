O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,241. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

