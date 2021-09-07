O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of FNV traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,245. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

