O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.95. 18,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,632. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

