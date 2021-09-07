O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 1,150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

