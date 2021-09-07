O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,883.95. 39,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,675.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,394.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

