Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

OBCI stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

