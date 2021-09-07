Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
OBCI stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.
About Ocean Bio-Chem
