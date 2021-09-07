Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215,344.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Offshift has a market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $215,344.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,851.44 or 1.00202854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00065481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007495 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

