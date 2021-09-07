Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 72.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.