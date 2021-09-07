Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

