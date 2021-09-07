Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OLMA stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,353. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.