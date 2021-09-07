Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 136,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 10,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

