Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

