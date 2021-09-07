Only1 Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Only1 has traded 129.5% higher against the dollar. Only1 has a market cap of $31.06 million and $8.79 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00064540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00747260 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

