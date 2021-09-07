Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Get Opthea alerts:

Shares of OPT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Opthea has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opthea (OPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.