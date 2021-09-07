Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Shares of OPT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Opthea has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
