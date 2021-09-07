Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.09

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 6553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $89,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.